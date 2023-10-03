LeBron James reveals son Bronny had surgery after cardiac arrest

Los Angeles, California - On Monday, LeBron James announced that his son, Bronny , underwent surgery this summer following a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout with USC.

LeBron James (l.) gave an update on his son, Bronny, amid his recovery from a cardiac arrest this summer. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Network

While specific procedure details and dates were not disclosed, LeBron did mention that Bronny is recovering well and is expected to join USC's basketball team this season.



"He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC - [after] the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up," James told the media on Monday.

Over the summer, 18-year-old Bronny collapsed during a Trojans practice on July 24.

Subsequently, he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and subsequently received medical evaluation and care from specialists at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.