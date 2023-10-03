LeBron James reveals son Bronny had surgery after cardiac arrest
Los Angeles, California - On Monday, LeBron James announced that his son, Bronny, underwent surgery this summer following a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout with USC.
While specific procedure details and dates were not disclosed, LeBron did mention that Bronny is recovering well and is expected to join USC's basketball team this season.
"He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC - [after] the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up," James told the media on Monday.
Over the summer, 18-year-old Bronny collapsed during a Trojans practice on July 24.
Subsequently, he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and subsequently received medical evaluation and care from specialists at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.
Will Bronny James return to USC basketball sooner than expected?
Last week, USC head coach Andy Enfield gave hoop fans an encouraging update about Bronny's recovery.
Enfield mentioned that the four-star guard's mental and academic well-being is positive, but he refrained from providing any updates on his medical condition or an official return timeline.
However, on Monday, LeBron said that Bronny is rehabbing to get back onto the floor this season.
Has LeBron hinted at the possibility of Bronny making a comeback earlier than expected?
While it was initially anticipated that Bronny would sit out the entire season, is there a chance we might see him back on the court this year?
With Bronny set to cheer on his Trojan teammates for the first game of the season, USC Hoops is set to open their season against Kansas State on November 6 at 10 PM ET.
