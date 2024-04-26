Fans clown Bronny James for doing Android ad

Bronny James has teamed up with Google to promote Android phones, but fans had a field day with it, claiming the hooper is really team iPhone! © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Bronny has been making waves since declaring for the NBA Draft, staying in the national spotlight with headline after headline.

But his latest move takes him away from the basketball court and into the world of tech!

The 18-year-old, who just wrapped up his first season of college basketball at USC, recently teamed up with Google to champion Android phones.

His latest Instagram post featured an ad promoting an Android phone, and let's just say his fans had a field day with it!

Known to be an iPhone user, fans immediately flooded the hooper's comments section with some good-natured teasing.

"Bro posted this with his iPhone," one fan wrote.

"I bet if I texted you, your bubble would be blue!" another hilariously chimed in.

"Know damn well u arnt using android," one fan said.