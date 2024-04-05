Bronny James declares for 2024 NBA Draft in shock move!

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James just declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his NCAA eligibility in a move that has rocked the world of basketball.

Bronny James has surprised the basketball world by declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft after his freshman season at USC. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The short-lived Bronny James era at USC may soon come to an end!

"I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete," James said in a post.

"I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal."



He added, "Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."

Following USC head coach Andy Enfield's departure to SMU, fans speculated that Bronny would enter the transfer portal.

Declaring for the NBA Draft was not initially anticipated for the 18-year-old player, however, who struggled to impress on the court this past season.