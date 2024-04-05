Bronny James declares for 2024 NBA Draft in shock move!
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James just declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his NCAA eligibility in a move that has rocked the world of basketball.
The short-lived Bronny James era at USC may soon come to an end!
"I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete," James said in a post.
"I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal."
He added, "Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."
Following USC head coach Andy Enfield's departure to SMU, fans speculated that Bronny would enter the transfer portal.
Declaring for the NBA Draft was not initially anticipated for the 18-year-old player, however, who struggled to impress on the court this past season.
How does LeBron James' legacy factor into the Bronny James NBA draft equation?
Despite declaring for the NBA draft, Bronny James decided to keep his college options open for next season.
This allows the hooper to participate in NBA tryouts and assess his draft prospects before making a final decision on turning professional after just one college season.
If they'll have him, that is! NBA executives have previously encouraged Bronny to stay in college to further develop his skills on the court.
Given his father LeBron James' status in the league, however, Bronny's draft potential may be more about his father's legacy than his own basketball abilities.
LeBron has expressed his desire to play in the NBA alongside his son Bronny. With LeBron hinting at retirement soon, some fans speculate that Bronny may aim to join the league to fulfill his father's dream.
The NBA Draft is set for June 26-27. Which team could you see Bronny being drafted to if he keeps his name in the running?
Cover photo: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP