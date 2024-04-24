Should Bronny James opt for NBA G-League over NCAA return?
Los Angeles, California - What will Bronny James next move be?
Bronny is preparing for the NBA Draft with hopes of playing alongside his legendary father, LeBron James.
Although many league scouts and general managers believe another year of college basketball would greatly benefit Bronny, the 18-year-old is set on aiming for the big league.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, Bronny is still projected to go undrafted, which isn't exactly a surprise, given his less-than-stellar performance as a freshman at USC.
If he goes undrafted, he may have to consider an alternative route to the NBA through the G-League, which can be challenging for players trying to reach the main league.
While some G-League players do make it to NBA rosters, the minor league route not an easy or common path. Fortunately, LeBron may use his influence to help his son secure a spot on an NBA team.
However, no matter how many connections the Los Angeles Lakers star has, Bronny still needs more development to compete at the NBA level.
NCAA hoops could benefit Bronny James more than the NBA G-League
In his first year of college basketball, Bronny struggled to find his rhythm, averaging just 5 points per game and contributing minimally in other areas such as rebounds, steals, blocks, and assists.
Though Bronny may feel the urge to join the NBA quickly due to his father's presence in the league, his skills on the court aren't yet ready for the pros or even the G-League.
While the G-League has stronger and more experienced players, staying in college would be more beneficial for Bronny's development.
One key area for Bronny to improve is his ability to work well in a team environment. It's important for him to dominate not just as an individual player but as a member of the group.
The NBA Draft will begin on June 26.
