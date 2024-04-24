Should Bronny James opt for NBA G-League over NCAA return?

Los Angeles, California - What will Bronny James next move be?

With Bronny James predicted to go undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 18-year-old may have to look into the NBA G-League as an alternative route to the pros.

Bronny is preparing for the NBA Draft with hopes of playing alongside his legendary father, LeBron James.

Although many league scouts and general managers believe another year of college basketball would greatly benefit Bronny, the 18-year-old is set on aiming for the big league.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, Bronny is still projected to go undrafted, which isn't exactly a surprise, given his less-than-stellar performance as a freshman at USC.

If he goes undrafted, he may have to consider an alternative route to the NBA through the G-League, which can be challenging for players trying to reach the main league.

While some G-League players do make it to NBA rosters, the minor league route not an easy or common path. Fortunately, LeBron may use his influence to help his son secure a spot on an NBA team.

However, no matter how many connections the Los Angeles Lakers star has, Bronny still needs more development to compete at the NBA level.