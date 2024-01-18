Has Bronny James redeemed himself after his lackluster USC debut?

Tuscon, Arizona - Bronny James appears to be finding his way on the NCAA hardwood !

Bronny James seems to be making strides on the basketball court, showing significant improvement in his second-ever start for USC hoops. © CHRIS CODUTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In his second college basketball start for the USC Trojans, the 19-year-old showcased an impressive performance despite the team's loss to No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday night.

This marked a significant improvement from his first scoreless start against Colorado on Saturday, as he delivered 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Wildcats.

Though Caleb Love led Arizona to an 82-67 victory with 20 points and five assists, Bronny's solid performance indicated that he's starting to find his groove on the court, earning recognition and optimism from the basketball world.

"First time watching Bronny James for #USC at #Arizona Good to see him healthy and balling!" Sports Host JT the Brick tweeted.

"Bronny, so toughhhhhh man the vision and decision making is top tier this USC team is just no bueno!!" one fan shared.

While Bronny was making moves on the court, his dad, LeBron, was handling business for the Los Angeles Lakers.