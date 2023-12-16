Could Bronny James be drafted by the Lakers and play with LeBron in 2024?
Los Angeles, California - Are the Los Angeles Lakers interested in uniting Bronny James with his dad LeBron in 2024?
When Bronny James was born, the basketball world could practically see a hall-of-famer in the making, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, LeBron.
As Bronny entered high school, basketball fans were already confident that he was a budding NBA star.
Now, as he embarks on his first year at USC, there's a growing belief that he'll soon enter the NBA draft, carrying on the basketball legacy his dad began.
The timing of Bronny's potential draft entry has fans buzzing with anticipation!
LeBron's desire to play alongside his son is no secret. Interestingly, the Lakers, LeBron's current team, have the opportunity to potentially sign Bronny, creating a dream father-son duo on the court.
The catch? It all hinges on whether Bronny decides to declare for the NBA Draft this spring.
Would Bronny James opt for another year of NCAA hoops?
Bronny James undoubtedly has the potential to secure a spot in the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft, but nabbing a top 5 pick might be a bit too ambitious.
During the summer, the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and is still in the process of recovering.
Despite the setback, he made his official NCAA debut on Sunday, impressing fans with a strong performance in his first game, but there's still room for improvement.
In an interesting twist, the New Orleans Pelicans hold the Lakers' 2024 late-first-round pick, a result of an arrangement made during an offseason trade. However, the Pelicans have the option to defer that pick until 2025, returning the eligibility to the Lakers.
Should the Lakers regain that late-first-round pick, the possibility of drafting Bronny could set the NBA world ablaze.
However, because Bronny is a perfectionist when it comes to basketball, he might decide to stay in college for another year to boost his chances in the draft. This could mean the Lakers have to figure out a different plan to bring him and his dad together in the next draft year.
Bronny James will suit up against Auburn on Sunday at 1 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller & KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP