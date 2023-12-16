Could Bronny James be drafted by the Lakers and play with LeBron in 2024?

Los Angeles, California - Are the Los Angeles Lakers interested in uniting Bronny James with his dad LeBron in 2024?

When Bronny James was born, the basketball world could practically see a hall-of-famer in the making, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, LeBron.

As Bronny entered high school, basketball fans were already confident that he was a budding NBA star.

Now, as he embarks on his first year at USC, there's a growing belief that he'll soon enter the NBA draft, carrying on the basketball legacy his dad began.

The timing of Bronny's potential draft entry has fans buzzing with anticipation!

LeBron's desire to play alongside his son is no secret. Interestingly, the Lakers, LeBron's current team, have the opportunity to potentially sign Bronny, creating a dream father-son duo on the court.

The catch? It all hinges on whether Bronny decides to declare for the NBA Draft this spring.