Will Bronny James be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James ' freshman season with USC hoops prove that he's ready for the NBA ?

Bronny James is set to have NBA scouts paying close attention to his skill set this fall at USC. © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While it may seem a bit early to discuss the top prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James, son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, is expected to enter.

The 18-year-old freshman hooper is set to have the Galen Center bumping at USC home games throughout the 2023-24 season.

NBA scouts will surely be paying close attention to Bronny to figure out whether they believe he will be ready to contribute on the NBA level.

Some experts, like Donovan James of the Trojan Wire, believe the eldest son of LeBron is a definite lottery pick.

"Bronny’s 3-point shooting, on-ball defense and play making skills have come along well. Those traits could potentially make him a lottery pick in 2024 or 2025, but that is not the consensus of evaluators," James previously said of Bronny.

Others, like ESPN's Jonathan Givony, have recently projected that Bronny will land at the No. 17 spot with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA Draft – which boasts a relatively weaker draft class than previous years.

Will Bronny's first collegiate season be enough to take him to the NBA in 2024?