Bruce Willis' wife issues plea to paparzzi after dementia diagnosis

Los Angeles, California - Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, is pleading with the paparazzi to give her husband space after his recent dementia diagnosis .

Bruce Willis (l.) and Emma Heming Willis have been married since 2009. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 44-year-old took to Instagram with an emotional message over the weekend acknowledging the hardships of caregivers of people with dementia, and has followed it up with more videos "to advocate for" her husband.

"If you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and navigate them safely," she said.

Willis continued on, recounting a recent video of The Sixth Sense actor that circulated online after paparazzi followed him while he was getting coffee with friends.

"This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space," she said. "I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space."

The model continued to urge photographers not to bother her husband with questions about how he's doing and to allow those with him to assist him in navigating the area safely without intrusion.