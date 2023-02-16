Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch call it quits with "no bad blood"

Los Angeles, California - Another celebrity split is upon us, as it was confirmed that Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch are officially over.

It appears that Camila Cabello (r) is back on the market after reports confirmed that she split from Lox Club Ceo Austin Kevitch. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/camila_cabello & austinkevitch

Is Cabello is a single señorita once again?

Ooh na-na, it looks like the Havana singer and the Lox Club CEO are no more after their short love affair.

On Wednesday, the dating app exec sent a newsletter to its subscribers revealing that "Austin is single again," according to Page Six.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the breakup with a source who claimed that the 31-year-old tech wiz and the 25-year-old pop singer's "very busy" careers is what led to their parting.

The insider added that it became "difficult to balance that and their relationship."

"There's no bad blood between them," the anonymous source also noted.

The former pair first sparked dating rumors in the summer after they were spotted out together in LA.

Months later the two were then seen packing on the PDA, confirming their romance.

Kevitch launched the elite dating app in 2020 that has been dubbed the "Jewish Raya." He hasn't dished much on his private life, but his romance with Cabello came nine months after she shockingly split from fellow pop star Shawn Mendes.