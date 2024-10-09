Cardi B accused of cheating on Offset with NFL star during pregnancy!
Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled over the alleged Cardi B cheating claims!
DJ Akademiks recently weighed in on Offset and Cardi's tumultuous romance, acccusing the 31-year-old WAP rapper of cheating during her third pregnancy.
The media personality claimed on his channel, Rumble, that the Grammy winner was caught flirting with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefan Diggs via text.
He explained, "This is what I heard: Cardi B was catching Offset doing all types of bulls**t, and basically, when Cardi B was like eight months pregnant, Offset went through her phone and caught her texting some dog-a** n*gga named Stefon Diggs, some football player."
The update follows the Migos member publicly accusing his estranged wife of cheating on him last month – a claim that Cardi did not deny.
Did Cardi B cheat with Stefon Diggs?
AkadamI continued, "I heard she didn't f**k him, but she was texting the n*gga, entertaining the n***a. I heard there was a picture sent."
He added: "That n***a Offset sees the flirting. In a toxic n***a mind, you f**ked. So that's why the n***a is saying, 'You done f**ked Stefon Diggs.'"
The Bodak Yellow rapper hasn't weighed in on the Stefon claims, but when Offset alleged she hooked up with another guy while she was pregnant, she replied, "AND DID!!!!!!" Talk about messy!
Cover photo: Collage: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP