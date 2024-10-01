Cardi B reveals pregnancy timeline as she spills the tea on Offset reunion

Los Angeles, California - In a recent Instagram Live, rapper Cardi B revealed that her little one was conceived on New Year's Eve after a night with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B (r.) revealed that her youngest was conceived with Offset on New Year's Eve. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network

She initially believed she was pregnant around Valentine's Day in February, but she was shocked to discover she was already in her second trimester during an ultrasound, per Page Six.



"I was like, 'No f**king way, I only had sex one time this year,'" the 31-year-old stated.

It was an even bigger surprise, considering the pair had been broken up at the time.

Cardi admitted she was single in December 2023 and that she wanted to have a fresh start.

However, the couple reunited, which led to the unexpected pregnancy.

She revealed, "I needed d**k on New Year's Eve. I feel like we were vibing."