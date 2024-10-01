Cardi B reveals pregnancy timeline as she spills the tea on Offset reunion
Los Angeles, California - In a recent Instagram Live, rapper Cardi B revealed that her little one was conceived on New Year's Eve after a night with her estranged husband, Offset.
She initially believed she was pregnant around Valentine's Day in February, but she was shocked to discover she was already in her second trimester during an ultrasound, per Page Six.
"I was like, 'No f**king way, I only had sex one time this year,'" the 31-year-old stated.
It was an even bigger surprise, considering the pair had been broken up at the time.
Cardi admitted she was single in December 2023 and that she wanted to have a fresh start.
However, the couple reunited, which led to the unexpected pregnancy.
She revealed, "I needed d**k on New Year's Eve. I feel like we were vibing."
Are Cardi B and Offset officially done for good this time?
In August, the WAP artist announced her pregnancy, and the couple welcomed their third child on September 7.
However, Offset recently alleged that she had been cheating in an Instagram comment last week.
"U f**ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" the Migos artist wrote on IG.
Cardi responded cryptically to the accusations, which fueled further speculation about the true state of their relationship.
"AND DID !!!!!!" she replied, seemingly confirming the accusation.
The couple has since filed for divorce for the second time, with Cardi B still asking for primary custody of their two older kids, Kulture (6) and Wave (2), along with baby No. 3.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network