Cardi B goes off on Offset over his cheating accusations: "And Did!"
Los Angeles, California - Okurrr! Cardi B and Offset aired out their dirty laundry during the Bodak Yellow rapper's recent Instagram live.
Wednesday night was one for the history books as the estranged exes traded ugly blows on social media.
While the 31-year-old Grammy winner expressed her frustrations over the Migos artist on IG live, Offset accused Cardi of cheating during her pregnancy in the comment sections.
"U f**ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" the Walk It Talk It rapper wrote.
Cardi later tweeted on X, "AND DID !!!!!!" – seemingly confirming her ex's accusation!
The WAP hitmaker accused Offset of threatening to take her assets because she's "moving on" and slammed the hip-hop star for believing that he could buy her off in the live.
She added, "You want to take my s**t because I'm moving on? Move on. Why can't you move on?"
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time and just welcomed their third child, a baby girl. It was believed that the Bad and Boujee artist had cheated on his wife again, but Offset has denied this.
Cover photo: Collage: DEREK WHITE & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP