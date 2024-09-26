Cardi B goes off on Offset over his cheating accusations: "And Did!"

Los Angeles, California - Okurrr! Cardi B and Offset aired out their dirty laundry during the Bodak Yellow rapper's recent Instagram live.

Cardi B (r.) viciously clapped back at her estranged hubby, Offset, after he accused of her cheating during her pregnancy. © Collage: DEREK WHITE & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Wednesday night was one for the history books as the estranged exes traded ugly blows on social media.

While the 31-year-old Grammy winner expressed her frustrations over the Migos artist on IG live, Offset accused Cardi of cheating during her pregnancy in the comment sections.

"U f**ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" the Walk It Talk It rapper wrote.

Cardi later tweeted on X, "AND DID !!!!!!" – seemingly confirming her ex's accusation!

The WAP hitmaker accused Offset of threatening to take her assets because she's "moving on" and slammed the hip-hop star for believing that he could buy her off in the live.

She added, "You want to take my s**t because I'm moving on? Move on. Why can't you move on?"