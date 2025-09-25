Cardi B dropped an insane amount of money on butt crack piercing – and then lost it in the worst way!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B spilled the tea on her hugely expensive butt crack piercing, and how she lost it in the worst possible place!
On Wednesday's episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, the Bodega Baddie rapper said that her wild piercing "didn't hurt" when she got it back in January because of her various surgeries on the area.
"Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don't understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my a**," Cardi told host Alex Cooper.
She continued, "I practically did a tummy tuck on my a**. So, like, the top of my a**, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my a**, I ain't feel s***. It was the easiest piercing ever."
The Money artist said that the jewelry cost $13,000 because it had real diamonds – but then she lost it a month later while using the bathroom.
Cardi B accidentally flushed expensive piercing after flaunting it on social media
"I realized I was like, 'Hold on.' I was looking around," Cardi added. "I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff, and I'm like, 'Yep. Went down the toilet.'"
Cooper asked if the Grammy-winner – who recently revealed that she's expecting her fourth child – had gotten the piercing redone yet, but Cardi said she hasn't "been in the mood" to do so.
The hip-hop star said that the piercer offered to refund her for the lost item, so hopefully the experience wasn't a total pain in the butt!
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP