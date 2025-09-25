Cardi B dropped an insane amount of money on butt crack piercing – and then lost it in the worst way!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B spilled the tea on her hugely expensive butt crack piercing, and how she lost it in the worst possible place!

Cardi B revealed how much her butt crack piercing cost and how she ended up losing it soon after getting it. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, the Bodega Baddie rapper said that her wild piercing "didn't hurt" when she got it back in January because of her various surgeries on the area.

"Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don't understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my a**," Cardi told host Alex Cooper.

She continued, "I practically did a tummy tuck on my a**. So, like, the top of my a**, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my a**, I ain't feel s***. It was the easiest piercing ever."

The Money artist said that the jewelry cost $13,000 because it had real diamonds – but then she lost it a month later while using the bathroom.