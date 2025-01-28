Cardi B reveals outrageous location of new piercing in wild posts!
New York, New York - Cardi B has gotten yet another controversial body modification, and this time fans are speechless.
Hole-y moley!
The heavily tatted-up performer has shared some of her piercings in the past, including some gross updates on a tongue piercing.
Now, the TMI is headed down south.
"Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced," wrote the Bodak Yellow rapper via X on Monday.
Fans immediately demanded the she show proof of the claim, one writing "photo or it didn't happen."
Who do they think they're dealing with here – of course she was willing to drop receipts!
The 32-year-old mom of three shared a super close-up shot of the piercing, nestled between some tattoos.
"Do I lie?" she asked alongside the photo drop.
The comments section soon descended into chaos.
"SIS DELETE THIS," urged one X user as another expressed that they hadn't even known such a piercing was possible.
"What's the reason behind it? Pun intended," quipped a third.
What do you think of Cardi B's newest body mod? Would you ever get one for yourself?
Cover photo: Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP