Cardi B reveals outrageous location of new piercing in wild posts!

New York, New York - Cardi B has gotten yet another controversial body modification , and this time fans are speechless.

Cardi B has gotten yet another controversial body modification, and this time fans are speechless. © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hole-y moley!

The heavily tatted-up performer has shared some of her piercings in the past, including some gross updates on a tongue piercing.

Now, the TMI is headed down south.

"Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced," wrote the Bodak Yellow rapper via X on Monday.

Fans immediately demanded the she show proof of the claim, one writing "photo or it didn't happen."

Who do they think they're dealing with here – of course she was willing to drop receipts!

The 32-year-old mom of three shared a super close-up shot of the piercing, nestled between some tattoos.

"Do I lie?" she asked alongside the photo drop.

The comments section soon descended into chaos.

"SIS DELETE THIS," urged one X user as another expressed that they hadn't even known such a piercing was possible.