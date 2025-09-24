Cardi B and JT trade blows in explosive feud: "I'm never getting off your a**"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and JT's feud has escalated after JT clapped back at the rapper's newest diss track on her album Am I The Drama?.
After the WAP hitmaker dragged JT and her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert on the song Magnet, the Miami-based rapper clapped back via her Snapchat story.
JT said in the video, "OK y'all, I'm busy, but I gotta say one thing. This rat a** b***h, right? This b***h is supposed to be a motherf***in' brim, and she threatening to snitch," adding, "That h** is a loser,
The ex-City Girls member continued, "The b***h trying to spread fake tea about abortions when she stood her illiterate a** in front of millions of people and said she stands for pro-choice" – seemingly referring to Cardi's 2024 speech for then-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.
JT further threatened Cardi in the clip – seemingly filmed in a studio – as she declared, "I will be back, and I'm never getting off your a**."
JT accuses Stefon Diggs of sexual assault amid heated Cardi B feud!
On Magnet, Cardi slammed JT and Vert by rapping, "Now let's talk about this hating a** b***h (Who?) / ungrateful a** b ***h (Huh?) / You a shady a** b***h, you've been trash since birth/ My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his a** b***h."
Before her rant, JT dropped another video on X of a man named Chris Blake Griffith alleging that Stefon Diggs – Cardi's boyfriend, who she's now expecting a baby with – sexually assaulted him.
Naturally, Cardi didn't take JT's threats idly, as she took to X to further accuse the City Cinderella rapper of getting abortions – and even dropped receipts to back up her claims!
