Cardi B and JT trade blows in explosive feud: "I'm never getting off your a**"

After Cardi B reignited her feud with JT on her diss track Magnet, JT responded by dragging the Bronx rapper and alleging that Stefon Diggs is gay!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and JT's feud has escalated after JT clapped back at the rapper's newest diss track on her album Am I The Drama?.

Cardi B's feud with JT (l.) heats up after the ex-City Girls member responded to Cardi's diss.
Cardi B's feud with JT (l.) heats up after the ex-City Girls member responded to Cardi's diss.  © Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

After the WAP hitmaker dragged JT and her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert on the song Magnet, the Miami-based rapper clapped back via her Snapchat story.

JT said in the video, "OK y'all, I'm busy, but I gotta say one thing. This rat a** b***h, right? This b***h is supposed to be a motherf***in' brim, and she threatening to snitch," adding, "That h** is a loser,

The ex-City Girls member continued, "The b***h trying to spread fake tea about abortions when she stood her illiterate a** in front of millions of people and said she stands for pro-choice" – seemingly referring to Cardi's 2024 speech for then-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Justin Baldoni brings Taylor Swift deposition battle to Travis Kelce's home in dramatic twist
Taylor Swift Justin Baldoni brings Taylor Swift deposition battle to Travis Kelce's home in dramatic twist

JT further threatened Cardi in the clip – seemingly filmed in a studio – as she declared, "I will be back, and I'm never getting off your a**."

JT accuses Stefon Diggs of sexual assault amid heated Cardi B feud!

On Magnet, Cardi slammed JT and Vert by rapping, "Now let's talk about this hating a** b***h (Who?) / ungrateful a** b ***h (Huh?) / You a shady a** b***h, you've been trash since birth/ My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his a** b***h."

Before her rant, JT dropped another video on X of a man named Chris Blake Griffith alleging that Stefon Diggs – Cardi's boyfriend, who she's now expecting a baby with – sexually assaulted him.

Naturally, Cardi didn't take JT's threats idly, as she took to X to further accuse the City Cinderella rapper of getting abortions – and even dropped receipts to back up her claims!

Cover photo: Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

More on Cardi B: