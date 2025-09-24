Cardi B and JT trade blows in explosive feud: "I'm never getting off your a**"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and JT's feud has escalated after JT clapped back at the rapper's newest diss track on her album Am I The Drama?.

Cardi B's feud with JT (l.) heats up after the ex-City Girls member responded to Cardi's diss. © Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

After the WAP hitmaker dragged JT and her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert on the song Magnet, the Miami-based rapper clapped back via her Snapchat story.

JT said in the video, "OK y'all, I'm busy, but I gotta say one thing. This rat a** b***h, right? This b***h is supposed to be a motherf***in' brim, and she threatening to snitch," adding, "That h** is a loser,

The ex-City Girls member continued, "The b***h trying to spread fake tea about abortions when she stood her illiterate a** in front of millions of people and said she stands for pro-choice" – seemingly referring to Cardi's 2024 speech for then-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

JT further threatened Cardi in the clip – seemingly filmed in a studio – as she declared, "I will be back, and I'm never getting off your a**."