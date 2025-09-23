Cardi B makes new accusations against Offset as she reveals why divorce has stalled
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B revealed that while she's moving on with Stefon Diggs, her divorce from Offset is stalled because he's demanding millions in taxes and property.
The WAP artist filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage.
She explained in a recent X Spaces chat that the split has been delayed because Offset allegedly wants her to cover his tax bills and hand over property, per Us Weekly.
"The only reason why I'm still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes," she revealed.
Cardi emphasized to online trolls that she's legally separated and is determined not to let money hold her back.
She pushed back at critics questioning why the divorce isn't final, saying she's focused on living life her way.
"Stop saying, 'Oh, but you're still married,'" she told the trolls, adding, "No, I'm legally separated."
The 32-year-old star reflected on her past efforts in love, saying she fell in love, got married, and spent years with Offset.
Now, the separation is about financial fairness – not romance.
Cardi B is moving on from divorce from Offset
The Grammy winner, who currently expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs, shares three kids with Offset, including daughter Kulture (7), son Wave (4), and one-year-old baby girl Blossom.
Both Cardi and Offset have addressed their split through music.
Cardi expressed regret and reflection on her track Man of Your Word from her newest album, Am I The Drama?, while Offset rapped about seeking a peaceful separation on Move On from his latest album, Kiari.
Out of the divorce drama, Cardi recently made headlines when her album Am I The Drama? broke a world record for the most Walmart drone deliveries in just a single hour.
She also clapped back at critics questioning her motherhood, saying she's proud of the way she raises her kids.
For now, Cardi says the divorce isn't about love – it's about standing her ground and moving on with her life on her own terms.
Cover photo: Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & MICHAEL TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP