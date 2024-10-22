Cardi B blasts prankster who called CPS to report her kids as in danger: "Too f**king far"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has fired back after a prankster reported her children to CPS, insisting she's ready to "beat the s**t" out of the caller.

In an Instagram live on Monday, the 32-year-old rapper did not hold back as she admonished the anonymous caller for the prank, per Page Six.

"So I wanna make this very f**king clear, and I can't even breathe right now," Cardi said during the live, which appears to have been filmed from a hospital bed.

"Motherf**kers have taken s**t too f**king far when you mess with my f**king kids."

She shared that CPS showed up at her home around 11 PM while her kiddos were sleeping, revealing that the agency was told the little ones had been "abused and beaten."

Cardi, who shares three kids with her estranged hubby Offset, denied ever having hit them and said the prank had left her "f**ked up."

"We're the only colored people in my neighborhood completely, and for motherf**kers to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf**kers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children," she continued.