Cardi B dishes on co-parenting with estranged hubby Offset: "I just want peace"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has reflected on her single life and having a healthier co-parenting relationship with her ex, Offset.
The 32-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper got honest with fans about navigating motherhood as a single mom of three on X Spaces, per The Source.
Cardi began on the live stream, "Life has been really weird."
"I'm single and I've been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don't want it to get in the way of my work," she continued.
"I'm paranoid to give people my time, I'm just playing around right now. I just want peace."
The Grammy-winning hitmaker was recently caught up in a scandal when her estranged husband accused her of cheating while pregnant with their third child.
Is Cardi B looking for love after her split from Offset?
Cardi further explained, "I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef. I feel like things are calming down right now. I don't want to have beef with anybody that I love."
She added, "All the divorce things that happen, I want peace, and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f**king, no flirting.
"I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don't f**k with each other, they just there for me and my sister."
The WAP rapper, who gave birth to a baby girl last month, also let slip that she's looking for some fun now that she's single lady!
"Baby, I'm in heat right now," she joked.
"So far, I'm having a lot of fun. Somebody gave me a reality check yesterday: 'You out here having fun, and it could distract you from your personal life, but don't let it distract you from your work!'"
