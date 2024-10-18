Cardi B dishes on co-parenting with estranged hubby Offset: "I just want peace"

Cardi B says she wants peace amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, who she also looks to have a healthy coparenting relationship with.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has reflected on her single life and having a healthier co-parenting relationship with her ex, Offset.

Cardi B says she's looking for peace amid her new life as a single mom of three.
© CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper got honest with fans about navigating motherhood as a single mom of three on X Spaces, per The Source.

Cardi began on the live stream, "Life has been really weird."

"I'm single and I've been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don't want it to get in the way of my work," she continued.

"I'm paranoid to give people my time, I'm just playing around right now. I just want peace."

The Grammy-winning hitmaker was recently caught up in a scandal when her estranged husband accused her of cheating while pregnant with their third child.

Is Cardi B looking for love after her split from Offset?

Cardi B and Offset, who are currently going through a divorce, welcomed their third baby last month.
© Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cardi further explained, "I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef. I feel like things are calming down right now. I don't want to have beef with anybody that I love."

She added, "All the divorce things that happen, I want peace, and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f**king, no flirting.

"I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don't f**k with each other, they just there for me and my sister."

The WAP rapper, who gave birth to a baby girl last month, also let slip that she's looking for some fun now that she's single lady!

"Baby, I'm in heat right now," she joked.

"So far, I'm having a lot of fun. Somebody gave me a reality check yesterday: 'You out here having fun, and it could distract you from your personal life, but don't let it distract you from your work!'"

Cover photo: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

