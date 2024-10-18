Cardi B dishes on co-parenting with estranged hubby Offset: "I just want peace"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has reflected on her single life and having a healthier co-parenting relationship with her ex, Offset .

The 32-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper got honest with fans about navigating motherhood as a single mom of three on X Spaces, per The Source.

Cardi began on the live stream, "Life has been really weird."

"I'm single and I've been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don't want it to get in the way of my work," she continued.

"I'm paranoid to give people my time, I'm just playing around right now. I just want peace."

The Grammy-winning hitmaker was recently caught up in a scandal when her estranged husband accused her of cheating while pregnant with their third child.