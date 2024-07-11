Cardi B celebrates her daughter's big birthday bash with a heartwarming post!

Paris, France - Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture's sixth birthday with lots of sweet snaps and heartfelt words on Instagram.

Cardi and Offset's eldest child, Kulture, is growing up fast, and the two rappers treated their baby girl to an extravagant birthday adventure in Paris.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, gentle, amazing daughter," Cardi gushed on Wednesday night. "Not only are you growing up on me but I’m growing up with you cause I learned sooo much by just being your mom," the Bongos artist continued.

The star shared adorable snaps of her daughter, showing Kulture in a flowing white tulle birthday gown. Cardi credited her estranged hubby Offset with making their Kulture look like a princess, tagging him in the post and writing, "you did that lol."

The other pics showed Kulture on the stairs to the private jet that took her to Paris, cheesing with her siblings, and posing with her bubble gum pink-clad mom.

Offset also took to social media to gush over his beloved girl.