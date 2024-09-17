Cardi B fires back at fan criticism of "insane" workout regimen days after giving birth

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B posted her ambitious postpartum workout routine on Monday after giving birth to her third child on September 7.

Rapper Cardi B posted her ambitious postpartum workout routine on Monday after giving birth to her third child on September 7. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The 31-year-old Bodak Yellow artist recently revealed that she's started to hit the stair master only days after giving birth to her baby daughter – much to the shock of some of her fans!



One X user slammed the star for working out so soon after her baby was born.

"It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane," they admonished.



Cardi B took this particular comment "personal" and responded to it, telling off fans for shaming her workout habits and weight.

"This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," the rapper wrote.

"So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say," she added, noting that she was keeping postpartum depression at bay by keeping her mind busy through physical activity and work.

"But you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???" she continued exasperatedly.

"Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else??"

