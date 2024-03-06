Cardi B delights fans on TikTok with killer makeup transition!
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B delighted fans on TikTok with a makeup transition video set to her new track, Like What (Freestyle)!
Cardi B is pushing her new track hard across social media.
On Instagram, she's posting lots of racy shots from the music video, and on X she's been sharing snapshots and video clips.
For TikTok, however, the Bodak Yellow artist is leaning into the makeup transition video trend that users of the platform love!
Cardi's viral makeup transition video is set to Like What (Freestyle) and bears the caption, "Like How." The clip shows the rapper without any makeup lip-syncing to her song and then – in time with the break in the fast-paced bars – Cardi B transforms!
The next shot reveals the rap star in full glam with light-colored contact lenses and wispy long bangs.
TikTokers love a good makeup transition or reveal, and Cardi's clip fits the bill.
The video currently boasts 1.2 million views and counting!
TIkTok users gush over Cardi B's beauty transformation
"Purr !! The transition ate just like ur song," one user gushed.
Others took note of Cardi B's clear skin, calling it "flawless" and "gorgeous."
"Shes honestly so pretty without makeup," wrote one. Another agreed, saying, "Beautiful both ways!!! look great with no makeup!!"
Cardi B's new track Like What (Freestyle) came out on Friday along with a spicy music video!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamcardib