Cardi B drops surprise new edition of Am I The Drama? – with a special remix

New York, New York - Cardi B teased that she had something "snowy" on the way for fans – and it's finally here!

Cardi B has dropped a new remix of her song ErrTime on the "snow edition" of her sophomore album. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Though the New York native refuted the idea that Am I Drama? would get a deluxe edition, Cardi surprised fans with the "snow" edition of her sophomore album.

On Wednesday, Cardi announced the newest remix for her track ErrTime, featuring Jeezy and Latto.

"Time to make the club fun again… ERRTIME. The AM I THE DRAMA? (Snow Edition) featuring Jeezy and Latto is OUT NOW," Cardi captioned her Instagram post, which was set to the new song.

The latest version begins with an introduction from the 48-year-old Put On emcee, who raps, "Cardi B, I got you. You already know what it is."

Latto was initially the only feature on the first remix of the rap single that was released after her album drop.