Cardi B fires back at ex-security guard's appeal over assault trial

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's lawyers have slammed Emani Ellis' appeal attempt after Ellis lost her lawsuit against the rapper!

Cardi B (pictured) isn't looking to go back to court with Emani Ellis, who filed for a new trial after losing her $24 million lawsuit against the rapper. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

TMZ reported Thursday that the ex-security guard wants a new trial after her $24 million lawsuit against the 33-year-old star was tossed in September.

In response, Cardi's lawyers argued the appeal is desperate and without merit, emphasizing that the matter has already been resolved.

Ellis reportedly filed a do-over based on several objections – including complaints about a witness's testimony that she argues should have been exempted from the original proceedings.

The ErrTime hitmaker's team is blasting the move, calling out the fact that Ellis tried to recruit the witness to help sue Cardi after the 2018 incident.

After the court ruled in Cardi's favor, the musician warned against any future lawsuits that may come her way.