Cardi B drops fiery new summer anthem amid Offset drama

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B is kicking off this summer with a brand new single ahead of her long-awaited sophomore album.

Cardi B just dropped her fiery new single Outside, and fans are living for it! © GREG DOHERTY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cardi B is back and bringing the heat!

On Friday, the rap queen dropped her newest hot single, titled Outside.

The song, produced by Charlie Heat and HeyMicki, made its debut just two days earlier at a Spotify event during Cannes Lions in France.

The 32-year-old icon spilled the tea on the track's origins in a candid Instagram Stories video, per People.

"I made this song a few months ago when I was very, very angry," she confessed, admitting she had to tweak some lyrics because, well, she was that mad.

"If y'all wouldn't have asked for it, I wouldn't have put it out," she added, giving a shoutout to her fans for pushing her to release the banger.

The track arrived amid her ongoing divorce proceedings from Offset, her estranged husband and father of their three kids – Kulture, Wave, and baby Blossom Belles, whose adorable face was recently revealed to the world.