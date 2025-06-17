Cardi B reveals her baby girl's face to the world: "It is you Miss Blossom Belles"

New York, New York - After months of keeping her out of the public eye, Cardi B has finally given everyone a look at her gorgeous baby girl. Here comes little Miss Blossom Belles!

Blossom Belles was well worth the wait.

In a Monday night Instagram post, the Bodak Yellow rapper showed off her three kiddos sporting chic summer swimwear.

The post is captioned, "It is you Miss Blossom Belles" along with four cherry blossom emojis.

Cardi's six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave were seen posing for the camera along with the first face reveal of baby girl Blossom!

Proud mama Cardi shares the little ones with her estranged husband, fellow rapper Offset.

The former couple welcomed Blossom in September 2024, soon after Cardi filed for divorce.

Their tan, brown, and pink 'fits were accessorized with pink cherry blossom-adorned Louis Vuitton bags and scarves – plus a matching umbrella. Get it? Blossoms for Blossom!