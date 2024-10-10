Cardi B drops surprising response to Stefon Diggs cheating claims

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has seemingly addressed the rumors that she cheated on her estranged husband, Offset, with NFL star Stefon Diggs!

Cardi B (r.) has hit back at the allegations that she cheated on Offset with NFL star Stefon Diggs (l.). © Collage: Alex Slitz & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No one expected the 31-year-old rapper to stay quiet over recent rumors that she allegedly slept with the Houston Texans wide receiver – and she surely didn't either!

After DJ Akademiks alleged that Cardi was caught texting Stefon, the WAP rapper reportedly sounded off on the chatter on a live X space.

During the live, Cardi said of the rumors, "The internet is insane," she began.

The Bongos artist added, "All these rumors are so f**king crazy. That's why I don't want to address it, because I feel like it's funny. Imma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."

During a previous Instagram live, Cardi's estranged husband accused her of cheating during her recent pregnancy with their third baby together.