Cardi B drops surprising response to Stefon Diggs cheating claims
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has seemingly addressed the rumors that she cheated on her estranged husband, Offset, with NFL star Stefon Diggs!
No one expected the 31-year-old rapper to stay quiet over recent rumors that she allegedly slept with the Houston Texans wide receiver – and she surely didn't either!
After DJ Akademiks alleged that Cardi was caught texting Stefon, the WAP rapper reportedly sounded off on the chatter on a live X space.
During the live, Cardi said of the rumors, "The internet is insane," she began.
The Bongos artist added, "All these rumors are so f**king crazy. That's why I don't want to address it, because I feel like it's funny. Imma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."
During a previous Instagram live, Cardi's estranged husband accused her of cheating during her recent pregnancy with their third baby together.
Cardi didn't deny the accusations, but she also didn't directly confirm the gossip. It looks like fans will have to stay tuned to see what comes out of this situation!
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Slitz & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP