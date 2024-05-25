Cardi B fans gear up for new Peso Pluma feature amid album delay
Tenafly, New Jersey - Rapper Cardi B's new album probably won't be coming out this year, but that doesn't mean fans don't have anything to look forward to.
On Friday, Mexican musician Peso Pluma announced the release of his fourth studio album following his Grammy award-winning record Génesis.
The project is a 24-song double album called Éxodo, according to Variety. It drops on June 20 and will feature some heavy hitters, like Quavo, Rich the Kid, and the one and only Cardi B.
Fans of Cardi B and Peso Pluma celebrated the collaboration announcement and track list on X, sharing comments like "Let's go!" and "We won."
The name of Peso Pluma's song with Cardi is Put Em in the Fridge.
This is the second collaboration announcement Cardi's made this week. After her surprise appearance at Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour in New York, rapper Glorilla announced Cardi would be featured on the remix of Wanna Be.
Cardi B delays release of second album
The news of these collabs comes just weeks after Cardi B announced – in a now-deleted X post – that she wouldn't be releasing her promised sophomore album this year.
"Anyways NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year," Cardi said, adding, "Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."
At least Cardi B is making good on her promise to release features, with fans counting down the days to her Peso Pluma release on June 20.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B & Instagram/pesopluma &