Cardi B fans gear up for new Peso Pluma feature amid album delay

Rapper Cardi B 's new album probably won't be coming out this year, but that doesn't mean fans don't have anything to look forward to.

Rapper Cardi B will appear on Mexican musician Peso Pluma's new record Éxodo.

On Friday, Mexican musician Peso Pluma announced the release of his fourth studio album following his Grammy award-winning record Génesis.

The project is a 24-song double album called Éxodo, according to Variety. It drops on June 20 and will feature some heavy hitters, like Quavo, Rich the Kid, and the one and only Cardi B.

Fans of Cardi B and Peso Pluma celebrated the collaboration announcement and track list on X, sharing comments like "Let's go!" and "We won."



The name of Peso Pluma's song with Cardi is Put Em in the Fridge.

This is the second collaboration announcement Cardi's made this week. After her surprise appearance at Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour in New York, rapper Glorilla announced Cardi would be featured on the remix of Wanna Be.