Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs faces new scandal with bombshell paternity results

Los Angeles, California - Stefon Diggs has been confirmed as the father of Aileen Lopera's baby girl – but what does this mean for his relationship with Cardi B ?

Lopera's lawyer told Page Six on Wednesday that the NFL star is the father of Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera – who was born in April – and has "acknowledged" her as his daughter.

"The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child, attorney Tamar Arminak said in a statement.

"Now that the child's paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child."

The social media influencer, who goes by the handle @lordgisselle, filed a paternity suit against the wide receiver while she was still pregnant last December.

Her attorney stressed that though the paternity matter has been resolved, the case has not yet been dismissed and "will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve their issue themselves."