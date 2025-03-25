Cardi B freaks out after daughter Kulture doodles on her $60,000 Birkin bag

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B just flipped her lid over her 6-year-old daughter Kulture's latest arts and crafts project... on her ultra-expensive Birkin bag!

Cardi B's Hermès Birkin collection is valued at well over 2 million dollars. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kids will be kids, but this is pushing it.

The Grammy winner recently shared her disbelieving, shell-shocked reaction when she discovered that her 6-year-old daughter had doodled a heart on her Hermès Kelly bag with a black pen.

"Literally spent $60,000 on this purse," Cardi ranted via Instagram Stories on Sunday, repeating, "Look what my daughter did to my purse" before sighing in exasperation.

This particular Birkin was introduced to followers in October of 2024 when Cardi showed off three new crocodile-skin additions to her impressive luxury purse collection.

Her Hermès Birkin collection is valued at well over 2 million dollars by industry expert Lara Osborn, VP of Procurement and Authentication at FASHIONPHILE.

The Bodak Yellow artist shares Kulture, 3-year-old Wave, and her 5-month-old daughter with rapper Offset.