Cardi B freaks out after daughter Kulture doodles on her $60,000 Birkin bag

Rapper Cardi B just flipped her lid over her 6-year-old daughter Kulture's latest arts and crafts project... on her ultra-expensive Birkin bag!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B just flipped her lid over her 6-year-old daughter Kulture's latest arts and crafts project... on her ultra-expensive Birkin bag!

Cardi B's Hermès Birkin collection is valued at well over 2 million dollars.
Cardi B's Hermès Birkin collection is valued at well over 2 million dollars.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kids will be kids, but this is pushing it.

The Grammy winner recently shared her disbelieving, shell-shocked reaction when she discovered that her 6-year-old daughter had doodled a heart on her Hermès Kelly bag with a black pen.

"Literally spent $60,000 on this purse," Cardi ranted via Instagram Stories on Sunday, repeating, "Look what my daughter did to my purse" before sighing in exasperation.

Justin Baldoni sues ex-publicist for allegedly sparking Blake Lively case!
Celebrities Justin Baldoni sues ex-publicist for allegedly sparking Blake Lively case!

This particular Birkin was introduced to followers in October of 2024 when Cardi showed off three new crocodile-skin additions to her impressive luxury purse collection.

Her Hermès Birkin collection is valued at well over 2 million dollars by industry expert Lara Osborn, VP of Procurement and Authentication at FASHIONPHILE.

The Bodak Yellow artist shares Kulture, 3-year-old Wave, and her 5-month-old daughter with rapper Offset.

Rapper Cardi B just flipped her lid over her 6-year-old daughter Kulture's latest arts and crafts project... on her ultra expensive Birkin bag!
Rapper Cardi B just flipped her lid over her 6-year-old daughter Kulture's latest arts and crafts project... on her ultra expensive Birkin bag!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi and the Migos member are currently in the process of navigating a divorce after being on-again-off-again for some time, but both are working to co-parent their kiddos.

Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Cardi B: