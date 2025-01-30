Cardi B confesses fears over raising kids with estranged husband Offset

New York, New York - Cardi B got honest about her worries regarding raising her three kids, who she shares with Offset .

Cardi B (l.) got honest about her worries regarding raising her three kids, who she shares with Offset. © Robyn Beck / AFP

On Wednesday evening, the Bodak Yellow artist made a telling confession to her fans via her Instagram Story amid her drama with her estranged hubby.

Per Just Jared, Cardi wrote in a post, "My biggest fear is my kids not having that DRIVE."

She added, "IDGAF what you wanna do!! MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT!"

The candid remark comes amid Cardi's tumultuous drama with the Migos rapper, from whom she filed for divorce for the second time in August 2024.

The estranged couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, a month after they split, and they've since traded blows with each other online.

Most recently, Cardi accused her ex and his mother of "robbing" her and jilting their three children of Christmas gifts.