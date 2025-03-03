Cardi B's ex Offset makes a surprising legal move amid messy divorce drama

New York, New York - Cardi B 's messy divorce from Offset has taken an interesting turn with the Migos rapper's latest legal move!

Offset (l.) has requested to split custody of his and Cardi B's (r.) three kids. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Annihilate hitmaker is seemingly seeking peace with his soon-to-be ex-wife after all the drama.

According to TMZ, Offset has appealed for joint custody of their three children, Kulture, Wave, and their six-month-old baby girl who's name hasn't been revealed yet.

While the Taste rapper has asked for split custody, the docs reveal that he agreed to Cardi's home being their kids' primary residence.

The Jealously artist has also asked the court to mark out each parent's child support responsibilities in their joint custody appearance and has requested for the exes' marital assets to be divided.

This is a civil move from Offset, who at one point refused to sign the papers after the Bongos rapper filed for divorce.