Cardi B talks beef with female rappers: "Something about me that these b***hes can't stand"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B talked about jealousy from fellow women in the rap music space in a recent interview. How does she handle the hate?
On Monday, the WAP artist talked about her upcoming album Am I the Drama? with Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview.
"For some reason, it's something about me that these b***hes can't stand," Cardi vented, referring to the reactions she often gets from her female rap peers.
"They can't f**k with me. Some b***hes, I feel like they're on this class right now, they're sophomores, and I'm a senior," she continued.
"And it's like you want to f**k with the senior so bad. You think you're here with the senior. You're not even a junior! You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f**king senior."
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker noted that she tries not to focus on them, even as others "always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings... and I'm sick of it. I'’s like, f**k you, f**k everybody."
Who has feuded with Cardi B?
Cardi B has had numerous public feuds during her career, including beef with right-wing commentator Candace Owens, Bia, JT of City Girls, and – most notably – rapper Nicki Minaj.
She's also gotten into some high-profile bickering with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Offset, following their contentious split.
"It's like, 'Damn, does drama chase me? Or am I the drama?'" Cardi asked Lowe.
"I just really think I was born with an anointed light. Sometimes the light is great, but it also disturbs people's peace. It draws people to me, and it's not always going to be good," she continued.
"That light might bother people… maybe it's too bright, it's too loud. It's always been like this to me."
Keep an eye out for Am I the Drama? when it drops on September 19! In the meantime, enjoy her released singles, Outside and Imaginary Playerz.
Cover photo: KAYLA OADDAMS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP