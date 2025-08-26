Cardi B talks beef with female rappers: "Something about me that these b***hes can't stand"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B talked about jealousy from fellow women in the rap music space in a recent interview. How does she handle the hate?

On Monday, the WAP artist talked about her upcoming album Am I the Drama? with Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview.

"For some reason, it's something about me that these b***hes can't stand," Cardi vented, referring to the reactions she often gets from her female rap peers.

"They can't f**k with me. Some b***hes, I feel like they're on this class right now, they're sophomores, and I'm a senior," she continued.

"And it's like you want to f**k with the senior so bad. You think you're here with the senior. You're not even a junior! You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f**king senior."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker noted that she tries not to focus on them, even as others "always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings... and I'm sick of it. I'’s like, f**k you, f**k everybody."