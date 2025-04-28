Cardi B gushes over "gorgeous" new man – is she talking about Stefon Diggs?
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B dished on why she hasn't been in her clap back era, as she's been "distracted" by her gorgeous new man!
The WAP rapper spilled the tea on her "new man" and why she's been letting her online trolls slide lately on X Spaces.
Cardi said on the chat, "It's been a couple of weeks and I haven't addressed nothing because it's like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**king you and loving you from head to toe, it's like I don't really give a f**k what anybody say."
She added, " When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it's like whatever."
Though the 32-year-old Grammy-winning artist didn't drop any names, it's assumed that she's talking about Stefon Diggs, with whom she's been sparking dating rumors recently!
Cardi has been linked to the NFL star amid her messy divorce from Offset. If the hip-hop star is referring to Stefon, it would seem that the Bodak Yellow rapper is in a much better place despite her ongoing drama with the Migos musician!
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX SLITZ & VIVIEN KILLILEA GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP