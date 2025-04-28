Cardi B gushes over "gorgeous" new man – is she talking about Stefon Diggs?

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B dished on why she hasn't been in her clap back era, as she's been "distracted" by her gorgeous new man!

Did Cardi B (r.) coyly confirm her romance with Stefan Diggs during her recent X Spaces chat? © Collage: ALEX SLITZ & VIVIEN KILLILEA GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The WAP rapper spilled the tea on her "new man" and why she's been letting her online trolls slide lately on X Spaces.

Cardi said on the chat, "It's been a couple of weeks and I haven't addressed nothing because it's like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**king you and loving you from head to toe, it's like I don't really give a f**k what anybody say."

She added, " When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it's like whatever."

Though the 32-year-old Grammy-winning artist didn't drop any names, it's assumed that she's talking about Stefon Diggs, with whom she's been sparking dating rumors recently!