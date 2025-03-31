Cardi B makes explosive allegations against Offset in new rant

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has hit her estranged ex, Offset, with scathing accusations amid their messy split!

Cardi B (r.) revealed that her ex, Offset, has been harassing her and making her personal life miserable. © Collage: JC OLIVERA & NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old Grammy winner revealed via X Spaces that the Migos rapper has been harassing her as well as interfering with her personal life.

In her explosive rant, Cardi alleged that Offset was upset that she sent his new girlfriend messages where her former husband was "begging" for Cardi to take him back or he would "end his life."

She also claimed that the Bad and Boujee rapper sent "revenge porn" of her to someone she's dating, seemingly hinting towards her rumored romance with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi said, "He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex. You've been harassing me and the man I've been dealing with for months."

The Bongos hitmaker continued, "This is my p***y; I give it to whoever I want to. If that b***h don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it."

But Cardi didn't stop there!