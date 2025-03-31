Cardi B makes explosive allegations against Offset in new rant
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has hit her estranged ex, Offset, with scathing accusations amid their messy split!
Over the weekend, the 32-year-old Grammy winner revealed via X Spaces that the Migos rapper has been harassing her as well as interfering with her personal life.
In her explosive rant, Cardi alleged that Offset was upset that she sent his new girlfriend messages where her former husband was "begging" for Cardi to take him back or he would "end his life."
She also claimed that the Bad and Boujee rapper sent "revenge porn" of her to someone she's dating, seemingly hinting towards her rumored romance with Stefon Diggs.
Cardi said, "He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex. You've been harassing me and the man I've been dealing with for months."
The Bongos hitmaker continued, "This is my p***y; I give it to whoever I want to. If that b***h don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it."
But Cardi didn't stop there!
Cardi and Offset's divorce gets nastier!
The WAP rapper, who split from Offset last August, also alleged that her ex has been working with bloggers to leak false information about her.
Cardi even accused the Walk It Talk It artist of sending someone to beat up her friend and leaving her explicit voicemails. The Bronx native also alleged that Offset's new lady has also been a part of the harassment.
Cardi ended the rant by issuing another warning to Offset and his girlfriend and demanding an apology
"I have a personal life, too. I've been going through s**t in my personal life," she said. "Motherf****r will pay today. Today is payday. I want my check early."
Cover photo: Collage: JC OLIVERA & NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP