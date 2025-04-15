Offset shares shocking response to Cardi B's wild PDA with Stefon Diggs!

New York, New York - Cardi B was spotted dancing with her rumored new boo in a New York City nightclub recently. But how did her allegedly possessive ex-husband and baby daddy Offset handle the news?

Offset (r.) shared a surprising response to his ex Cardi B packing on the PDA with her rumored new boo Stefon Diggs (l.) recently! © Collage: Aliah Anderson & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Bodak Yellow rapper has been linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs as her messy divorce from Offset continues to play out.

While Cardi hasn't been shy about telling fans all about how her ex has allegedly been making life incredibly difficult for her during their split, the Migos rapper's response to his ex's lapdance on Stefon may surprise you.

In the comments section of an Instagram video of the New England Patriots receiver and Cardi dancing after a concert, one fan joked that Offset was probably "punching air" in anger over the loved-up outing.

But Offset surprisingly answered this comment, writing, "I'm happy for her !!"

Cardi posted some pics from the night on her own account with the caption, "What a night !!!! Ommmmggggg started well ended better."