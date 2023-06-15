Cardi B has the perfect summer drink in her latest TikTok recipe!

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B is once again mixing drinks on TikTok. The WAP rapper's latest recipe is for a summer drink with her boozy lime-flavored whipped cream.

Cardi B has a very special lemonade recipe to refresh you this summer! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B

Cardi B is all about refreshments, and she has "a must-try summer drink" for her fans!

"It's delicious. It's a 10 out of 10. It's refreshing, and it's gonna get you drunk, b***!" she says in the clip posted Wednesday.

The drink is Brazilian creamy lemonade a la Cardi B, and of course, it features her newest Whipshots flavor: lime, which apparently tastes like "fruity pebbles" cereal.

Similar to Cardi B's other cooking videos, this TikTok is hysterical, full of attitude, and ever so slightly chaotic.

Two cups of water, two limes, some lemon zest go in the blender for 30 seconds, before ice and a can of condensed milk add that refreshing, creamy touch. After another round in the blender, it's time to top it off with that special Whipshots.