Cardi B has the perfect summer drink in her latest TikTok recipe!

Cardi B took to TikTok make a summer drink to go with her new WhipShots flavor. TikTok users can't stop laughing over the rapper in the kitchen.

By Jamie Grasse

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B is once again mixing drinks on TikTok. The WAP rapper's latest recipe is for a summer drink with her boozy lime-flavored whipped cream.

Cardi B has a very special lemonade recipe to refresh you this summer!
Cardi B has a very special lemonade recipe to refresh you this summer!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B

Cardi B is all about refreshments, and she has "a must-try summer drink" for her fans!

"It's delicious. It's a 10 out of 10. It's refreshing, and it's gonna get you drunk, b***!" she says in the clip posted Wednesday.

The drink is Brazilian creamy lemonade a la Cardi B, and of course, it features her newest Whipshots flavor: lime, which apparently tastes like "fruity pebbles" cereal.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen drop bombshell business move
Celebrities Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen drop bombshell business move

Similar to Cardi B's other cooking videos, this TikTok is hysterical, full of attitude, and ever so slightly chaotic.

Two cups of water, two limes, some lemon zest go in the blender for 30 seconds, before ice and a can of condensed milk add that refreshing, creamy touch. After another round in the blender, it's time to top it off with that special Whipshots.

TikTok loves Cardi B in the kitchen

Cardi adds the final touch: her newest Whipshots flavor, lime!
Cardi adds the final touch: her newest Whipshots flavor, lime!  © Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B

The clip boasts 625,000 views and counting, as TikTok users are always here for Cardi B's kitchen videos.

Many commenters laughed about the mess Cardi made while pouring the mixture back into the blender and loved that she didn't seem to care.

Others gushed over her hair and twerked while blending.

Olivia Dunne crowned "rizz god" in latest viral TikTok
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne crowned "rizz god" in latest viral TikTok

A few were confused about the booze level of the lemonade, since the only alcohol is in the whipped cream.

All in all, Cardi B's recipes have been a resounding success for the artist!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B

More on Cardi B: