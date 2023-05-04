Cardi B gets spicy with a special TikTok recipe for Offset!
Atlanta, Georgia - In her latest TikTok Cardi B whips up the trending spicy bowl for her husband Offset and the internet is all about it!
Cardi B is trying her hand at cooking TikToks, with her latest vid taking users through her spicy bowl recipe.
She cuts up meat, "pours lots and lots of hot sauce" over it, and checks in with Offset ,who okays her use of spice while looking a bit shocked.
Her recipe includes:
- Chili flakes
- Pickles
- Pickled jalapeños
- Pepperoncinis
- Banana pepper juice
- Smoked paprika
- An ungodly amount of blackening seasoning Old Bay
- Eggs
So what about the final verdict?
Offset gives it the thumbs up, and four-year-old daughter Kuture sweetly brings him a cup of water – which he'll clearly need.
This meal is definitely not for her, though, as she tries the spicy bowl and immediately runs away with a scream.
TikTok users aren't sure about Cardi B's spicy dish
In the caption of the now-viral clip, Cardi B wrote: "Hope yall try it!"
Judging by the thousands of comments, only some will dare.
There was plenty of gushing over how caring Kulture is, as well as compliments for Cardi B's makeup-less look. More than a few also noticed Offset's stare when his partner added copious amounts of hot sauce, which one user dubbing it the "she trippin'" glare.
But many users weren't sure they wanted to try the recipe, saying it looked like guaranteed "heartburn."
Offset, on the other hand, was true to his word, and ate it all up!
Cover photo: collage: screenshots/TikTok/CardiB