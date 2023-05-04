Cardi B gets spicy with a special TikTok recipe for Offset!

Atlanta, Georgia - In her latest TikTok Cardi B whips up the trending spicy bowl for her husband Offset and the internet is all about it!

TikTok is all about Cardi B's latest spicy dish. She posted an adorable vid of her making a spicy bowl for her hubby Offset. © collage: screenshots/TikTok/CardiB

Cardi B is trying her hand at cooking TikToks, with her latest vid taking users through her spicy bowl recipe.

She cuts up meat, "pours lots and lots of hot sauce" over it, and checks in with Offset ,who okays her use of spice while looking a bit shocked.

Her recipe includes:

Chili flakes

Pickles

Pickled jalapeños

Pepperoncinis

Banana pepper juice

Smoked paprika

An ungodly amount of blackening seasoning Old Bay

Eggs

So what about the final verdict?

Offset gives it the thumbs up, and four-year-old daughter Kuture sweetly brings him a cup of water – which he'll clearly need.

This meal is definitely not for her, though, as she tries the spicy bowl and immediately runs away with a scream.