Cardi B investigation dropped with mic set to raise a fortune for a good cause

Las Vegas, Nevada - Cardi B will not be facing charges for hurling a microphone at a fan, after a criminal battery investigation was dropped Thursday.

The happened last Saturday during a Las Vegas performance, when Cardi took offense to a fan tossing a drink at her, and forcefully threw her mic in the fan's direction. Allegedly, the mic ricocheted and hit another audience member, who then filed a police report, according to TMZ.



Before the incident, the rapper had reportedly encouraged the audience to "splash" water on her to help cool her down from the Las Vegas heat, but clearly did not appreciate the dousing coming without warning.

"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi," said her lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."