Cardi B is stunning and silly in the new SKIMS campaign

Cardi B is the face of the shapewear brand SKIMS' latest campaign. The internet is delighted by the Cardi's appearance in the ad campaign and her ASMR.

By Jamie Grasse

Miami, Florida - Rapper Cardi B is the face of the latest campaign from the shapewear company SKIMS. To promote the brand, the Bongos artist showed off her curves on Instagram and delighted TikTok followers with SKIMS-themed ASMR!

Cardi B didn't just do a sexy ad for SKIMS – she also promoted the products with ASMR on TIkTok! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@Cardi B & Screenshot/TikTok/@Cardi B Kim Kardashian’s viral brand, SKIMS, launched a new campaign starring the WAP rapper on Monday. The SKIMS offer amused Cardi B, a long-time fan of the fashion brand. "The SKIMS team approached me about it, and I just thought it was funny because of all the money I’ve spent on SKIMS," she told ELLE magazine in an interview. "I love SKIMS a lot." Cardi B Cardi B gives fans a gross update on her new tongue piercing! Cardi B is part of the brand's cotton collection relaunch. To promote SKIMS, the rapper shared a sexy ad on her Instagram and then posted a hysterical ASMR unwrapping of the cotton shapewear on TikTok.

The internet thinks Cardi B could sell anything

In her Instagram post promoting SKIMS, Cardi B shows off her curves in an ivory top and shorts. "Everybody's wearing SKIMS, are you?" she asks softly. Fans are into her post, which boasts over 500,000 likes. "You could sell anything," one Insta user gushed. Another agreed, writing, "Cardi your marketing ability and versatility is insane…. like what can’t you do? You are literally the standard." Others celebrate Cardi's sultry voice, which she also used in the hysterical TikTok unboxing video. "It comes in this plastic bag, so you know nobody put their p***y on your product," she whispers while unwrapping the shorts. TikTokers dubbed her ASMR "perfect" in the comments.