Cardi B makes explosive allegations against Nicki Minaj as bitter feud gets personal

Los Angeles, California - Just when things seemed like they couldn't get any uglier between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, the Bodak Yellow rapper hit her rival with more scathing allegations!

Cardi B aired out Nicki Minaj's (l.) alleged dirty laundry as their fiery feud heats up. © Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. & ABACAPRESS

After the hip-hop stars dragged each other's respective kids into their beef, Cardi delivered a final blow to the Anaconda rapper on Wednesday.

"Dear Onika Tanya Maraj, This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth," she began on X.

The 32-year-old alleged that Nicki "experienced a lot of trauma and abuse" in her childhood, but told her, "drugs [are] not gonna help you."

She continued, "You need to go to therapy NOW… Ima let you know this today.. your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card."

But Cardi wasn't done there!