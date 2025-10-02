Cardi B makes explosive allegations against Nicki Minaj as bitter feud gets personal
Los Angeles, California - Just when things seemed like they couldn't get any uglier between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, the Bodak Yellow rapper hit her rival with more scathing allegations!
After the hip-hop stars dragged each other's respective kids into their beef, Cardi delivered a final blow to the Anaconda rapper on Wednesday.
"Dear Onika Tanya Maraj, This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth," she began on X.
The 32-year-old alleged that Nicki "experienced a lot of trauma and abuse" in her childhood, but told her, "drugs [are] not gonna help you."
She continued, "You need to go to therapy NOW… Ima let you know this today.. your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card."
But Cardi wasn't done there!
Cardi B alleges that Nicki Minaj is on drugs in savage rant!
The Invasion of Privacy artist declared in a follow-up post, "Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!"
"You don't listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated," Cardi added, referring to Nicki's husband.
The rivals reignited their years-long feud earlier this week after Nicki dragged Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.
Though the expecting musician has declared that she's "done" entertaining Nicki, there's certainly a chance things could escalate yet again!
