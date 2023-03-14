Cardi B posts pics of her stunning Oscars after-party look
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's look at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party was bold red and stunning, as her latest Instagram post shows.
Many a celeb flaunted impressive looks to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party Saturday night, and Cardi B was definitely among them!
The rapper was dressed to the nines, rocking a stunning blood-red Robert Wu gown on the blue carpet.
The look boasted an asymmetrical laced corset top, a flowing thin red veil, and $16 million worth of Azature diamonds.
Monday night, the Privacy rapper took to Instagram to share pics of the bold look, dropping a hilarious quip in the caption: "PERIOD ….get it? Lmaaaooooooo."
Card B's look and her quip thrilled Instagram users
Instagram users were into the look and the slightly off-color joke about menstruation.
One gushed, "Lmaooo to this caption but this lewkkkk." Commenters called her a fashion icon and said she slayed.
As some pointed out, Cardi B can make pretty much any look stunning. After all, the WAP artist did just drop a line of McDonald's merch to go along with her and Offset's meal deal , which somehow doesn't look anywhere near as bad as it sounds.
One question posed in the comments remains unanswered, though: where is Cardi B's next single hiding?
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP