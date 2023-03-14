Cardi B posts pics of her stunning Oscars after-party look

Cardi B's look at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party was bold red and stunning. Monday, the rapper shared pics to the delight of thousands.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's look at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party was bold red and stunning, as her latest Instagram post shows.

© Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Many a celeb flaunted impressive looks to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party Saturday night, and Cardi B was definitely among them!

The rapper was dressed to the nines, rocking a stunning blood-red Robert Wu gown on the blue carpet.

The look boasted an asymmetrical laced corset top, a flowing thin red veil, and $16 million worth of Azature diamonds.

Monday night, the Privacy rapper took to Instagram to share pics of the bold look, dropping a hilarious quip in the caption: "PERIOD ….get it? Lmaaaooooooo."

Card B's look and her quip thrilled Instagram users

Instagram users were into the look and the slightly off-color joke about menstruation.

One gushed, "Lmaooo to this caption but this lewkkkk." Commenters called her a fashion icon and said she slayed.

As some pointed out, Cardi B can make pretty much any look stunning. After all, the WAP artist did just drop a line of McDonald's merch to go along with her and Offset's meal deal , which somehow doesn't look anywhere near as bad as it sounds.

One question posed in the comments remains unanswered, though: where is Cardi B's next single hiding?

