Cardi B posts pics of her stunning Oscars after-party look

Many a celeb flaunted impressive looks to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party Saturday night, and Cardi B was definitely among them!

The rapper was dressed to the nines, rocking a stunning blood-red Robert Wu gown on the blue carpet.

The look boasted an asymmetrical laced corset top, a flowing thin red veil, and $16 million worth of Azature diamonds.

Monday night, the Privacy rapper took to Instagram to share pics of the bold look, dropping a hilarious quip in the caption: "PERIOD ….get it? Lmaaaooooooo."