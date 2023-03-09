Cardi B takes McDonald's collab to the next level with new merch

New York, New York - Cardi B is so into her McDonald's meal deal that she's now touting new merchandise inspired by the partnership – but not everyone is into it.

Rapper Cardi B launched new merch inspired by her McDonald's meal deal. © Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B

Wednesday night, the rapper took to Instagram and Twitter to announce her new merch drop inspired by the Cardi B & Offset meal.

The new fashion line boasts beanies, t-shirts, hoodies, and even a bikini – all in a very 90s style and referencing the celeb pairs' collab with the fast food giant.

The WAP artist announced the new gear with some sassy pics in which she models the goods, some of which are quite revealing and feature puns like "nice buns" and "the apple of my eye."

Her Instagram post garnered a jaw dropping 1.2 million likes in under 12 hours, but not all the reactions were positive.