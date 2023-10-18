Cardi B "put to shame" by New York Liberty mascot's sensational Bongos dance

New York, New York - New York Liberty mascot Ellie wowed TikTokers by busting out a perfect performance of Cardi B 's Bongos dance challenge, even earning the seal of approval from the rap star herself!

WNBA mascot Ellie the Elephant wowed the internet and Cardi B with their performance of Bongos. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bigellieliberty & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

The WMBA team's elephant mascot certainly has some major moves!

And what better way to celebrate last Sunday's Game 5 win against the Las Vegas Aces than with a mega hit? The now-viral TikTok clip proves Ellie has mastered the Bongos dance challenge, inspired by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest collaboration.

The video shows the mascot and two backup dancers bust out the hard-hitting moves flawlessly before strutting away.

Even Cardi B saw the clip and retweeted it, writing, "Put me to shame …I love it." She also gushed over the clip on TikTok commenting, "Yessssss Ellie!"