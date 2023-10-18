Cardi B "put to shame" by New York Liberty mascot's sensational Bongos dance
New York, New York - New York Liberty mascot Ellie wowed TikTokers by busting out a perfect performance of Cardi B's Bongos dance challenge, even earning the seal of approval from the rap star herself!
The WMBA team's elephant mascot certainly has some major moves!
And what better way to celebrate last Sunday's Game 5 win against the Las Vegas Aces than with a mega hit? The now-viral TikTok clip proves Ellie has mastered the Bongos dance challenge, inspired by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest collaboration.
The video shows the mascot and two backup dancers bust out the hard-hitting moves flawlessly before strutting away.
Even Cardi B saw the clip and retweeted it, writing, "Put me to shame …I love it." She also gushed over the clip on TikTok commenting, "Yessssss Ellie!"
Everybody's doing the Bongos challenge
The song Bongos, which dropped in early September with a booty-shaking music video, is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' second collaboration, after they previously conquered the charts with WAP.
The #bongoschallenge has taken on a life of its own online, with plenty of fans participating.
Cardi has posted multiple clips of her doing the dance – which she insists has the only moves you'll ever need!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bigellieliberty & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B