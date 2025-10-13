Cardi B welcomes her "Jesus year" as she shares peek at 33rd birthday celebration

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is ready to put the drama behind her as she celebrates the start of her "Jesus year."

Cardi B marked her 33rd birthday – the start of her "Jesus year" – with an emotional post on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The rapper, who turned 33 on Saturday, shared a glimpse at her birthday celebrations with an Instagram post shared on Sunday.

"Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes!" Cardi gushed.

She wrote that though this was a year she would "never forget," she's ready to move on.

"33 is the Jesus year, and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself," Cardi explained.

"He never fails to remind me that I'm chosen and that I'm anointed, and that's the best gift I could ever ask for."

In the photos, the Bodak Yellow rapper, who is currently expecting a baby with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, flaunted her growing bump in a curve-hugging red bandage dress.

Her 32nd year was certainly a memorable one for Cardi on both a personal and professional level, as just last month, she dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, to praise from both critics and fans alike.