Cardi B rocks sultry fit, takes on Megan Thee Stallion's twerking challenge!

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B stunned Instagram with her clubbing outfit, which featured a preppy schoolgirl skirt and anime crop top.

Cardi B's racy club outfit has got the internet talking! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

"One thing about Cardi is she always on point with fashion," gushed one Instagram user under Cardi's latest post.

The Bodak Yellow artist loves bold style, and her clubbing look for a night out in NYC is no exception.

On Sunday Cardi rocked a super short khaki plaid schoolgirl-like skirt paired with a green and blue anime crop top.

She finished off the look with knee-high white socks and Mary Jane heels.

Almost two million Instagram users have liked the series of sultry poses, a few of which show Cardi's buns and thigh tattoos!