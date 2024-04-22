Cardi B rocks sultry fit, takes on Megan Thee Stallion's twerking challenge!
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B stunned Instagram with her clubbing outfit, which featured a preppy schoolgirl skirt and anime crop top.
"One thing about Cardi is she always on point with fashion," gushed one Instagram user under Cardi's latest post.
The Bodak Yellow artist loves bold style, and her clubbing look for a night out in NYC is no exception.
On Sunday Cardi rocked a super short khaki plaid schoolgirl-like skirt paired with a green and blue anime crop top.
She finished off the look with knee-high white socks and Mary Jane heels.
Almost two million Instagram users have liked the series of sultry poses, a few of which show Cardi's buns and thigh tattoos!
Cardi B takes on Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla's twerking challenge
Cardi B didn't just pose in her racy school-girl-inspired outfit – she also did Megan Thee Stallion and Gloilla's twerking challenge in her nightclub outfit before heading out!
"Cardi B turning up to Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Wanne Be' last night," the fan account Cardi B Updates wrote on X along with a clip that shows the rapper gyrating and twerking to the new song. The video starts sexy and ends with Cardi B giggling!
It's a cute version of Meg and Glo's booty-shaking twerking challenge that has the internet talking!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib