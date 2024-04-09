Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's twerking challenge heats up social media!

Houston, Texas - Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have promoted their collab track, Wanna Be, with a wild - and viral – twerking challenge!

Megan Thee Stallion (l.) and GloRilla have the internet shaking with their twerking challenge. © Screenshot/Instagram/GloRilla

After Wanna Be dropped Friday, Meg posted a bold, booty-bouncing video challenging friends and fans to out-twerk her.

"IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best ass on IG or if you think so tag me in your video stream WANNA BE," she wrote in the caption.

Megan and GloRilla have been joking about the dangers of big behinds for a minute.

In a video shot on the Wanna Be music video set, Meg cautioned, "When it comes to this tour, I really need y'all to be very very safe because it's a whole lotta a** happening at The Hot Girl Summer Tour. Mainly Glo a** is a very very big hazard."

Memphis rapper GloRilla will be Meg's supporting act on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, which kicks off in May.

Instagram quickly accepted Megan's booty challenge and shared videos of themselves twerking hard for the NSFW trend gone viral!