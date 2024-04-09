Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's twerking challenge heats up social media!
Houston, Texas - Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have promoted their collab track, Wanna Be, with a wild - and viral – twerking challenge!
After Wanna Be dropped Friday, Meg posted a bold, booty-bouncing video challenging friends and fans to out-twerk her.
"IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best ass on IG or if you think so tag me in your video stream WANNA BE," she wrote in the caption.
Megan and GloRilla have been joking about the dangers of big behinds for a minute.
In a video shot on the Wanna Be music video set, Meg cautioned, "When it comes to this tour, I really need y'all to be very very safe because it's a whole lotta a** happening at The Hot Girl Summer Tour. Mainly Glo a** is a very very big hazard."
Memphis rapper GloRilla will be Meg's supporting act on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, which kicks off in May.
Instagram quickly accepted Megan's booty challenge and shared videos of themselves twerking hard for the NSFW trend gone viral!
GloRilla challenges Cardi B to the twerking challenge
While Megan Thee Stallion's twerking video boasts over two and a half million views, GlorRilla has yet to post her own.
The 24-year-old isn't known for her booty shaking, and her signature move is from her hometown of Memphis and is called jookin, or the G-walk.
That said, GloRilla remained confident. On X, she joked that her twerking video would break the internet and claimed, "Waiting on @iamcardib & @Latto then ima post mines."
Rapper Latto accepted the sexy challenge to the delight of Meg and Glo, who both shared her video. Meg posted some of her other favorites and even challenged her friends to take on the trend as well.
Will Cardi B dare to get to participate in the contest? After all, she did learn Glo's jookin after their Tomorrow 2 collab!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/GloRilla