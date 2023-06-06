Cardi B says performing in New York has motivated her to make new music

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B took to social media to say playing at HOT 97’s 2023 Summer Jam on Sunday has inspired her to create new music .

Cardi B says playing in New York at the HOT 97 2023 Summer Jam has motivated her to make new music. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B

"NEW YORK thank you for showing me so much love!" Cardi B wrote in her Instagram post Monday after headlining HOT 97’s 2023 Summer Jam on Sunday.

She then took the opportunity to hit back at those who have been throwing hate her way: "People had nasty things to say for weeks just for it to sell out and turn out amazing."

The Privacy artist continued to say that performing at the annual music festival, which returned to New York for the first time in a decade, inspired her to get her creative juices flowing.

"I haven’t released music in a long time but this definitely motivated me to get back outside," she wrote.

Cardi didn't just perform her own songs at the festival. She also brought collaborators on stage with her, including Latto and GloRilla.

"Thank you to all artists who came out during my set and all of the other amazing artists on the line up… WE DID THAT!!" the rapper shared.