Cardi B and Latto's remix collab sparks social media frenzy!

Los Angeles, California - Just 24 hours after dropping a remix of Latto's Put It On Da Floor, rapper Cardi B is once again trending on Twitter, and the internet is all about the new track!

Cardi B (l) and Latto treated fans to a remix of Put It On Da Floor on Friday. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Could this be the song of the summer?

Latto and Cardi B's remix of Put It On Da Floor dropped Friday along with a music video that boasts many a celebrity cameo, including Cardi B's hubby, Offset, and LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese.

Ever since the two rap powerhouses teased their collab with a hysterical vid earlier this week, Cardi B and Latto have been trending on Twitter.

Now 24 hours after the remix release and booty-shaking music video, the Bodak Yellow artist is still trending!

From Twitter to Instagram to TikTok, commenters all over social media are gushing over the song, the artists' looks, and Cardi's new verse.

Many gushed over how Cardi B supports other female artists with her features. More than a few noted that she doesn't take over a song when she does a collab, instead slipping right into the mix.