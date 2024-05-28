Cardi B serves up pancakes and sass to body-shaming trolls: "I'm so sad!"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Rapper Cardi B posted a video on Instagram hilariously standing up to haters who called her fat during her latest music performance in Las Vegas, and fans are all for it!

Rapper Cardi B posted a hilarious video clapping back at trolls who called her "fat" during her recent music performance. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cardib & Michael TRAN / AFP

Cardi is serving some sweet flapjacks with a side of sass!

After an electrifying show at Drai's nightclub on Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram after hearing rude comments about her body, per Page Six.

Cardi went on an unbothered rant while chowing on pancakes covered with syrup and whipped cream.

"I'm getting body shamed; I'm so sad," she said while fake crying. "Everybody hates me."

She then proceeded to tell fans how everyone was saying her "a** is so fat" while jokingly sniffling. "What am I gonna do?" she ended the video by saying.

Fans couldn't get enough of the clapback from Cardi and shared their thoughts on social media.