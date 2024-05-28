Cardi B serves up pancakes and sass to body-shaming trolls: "I'm so sad!"
Las Vegas, Nevada - Rapper Cardi B posted a video on Instagram hilariously standing up to haters who called her fat during her latest music performance in Las Vegas, and fans are all for it!
Cardi is serving some sweet flapjacks with a side of sass!
After an electrifying show at Drai's nightclub on Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram after hearing rude comments about her body, per Page Six.
Cardi went on an unbothered rant while chowing on pancakes covered with syrup and whipped cream.
"I'm getting body shamed; I'm so sad," she said while fake crying. "Everybody hates me."
She then proceeded to tell fans how everyone was saying her "a** is so fat" while jokingly sniffling. "What am I gonna do?" she ended the video by saying.
Fans couldn't get enough of the clapback from Cardi and shared their thoughts on social media.
Cardi B fans obsess over latest troll-slamming video
"I LOVE how she can joke about it and move on. Its giving maturity," one fan commented on X.
If there's one thing Cardi does best, it's not letting anyone mess with her vibe!
Another fan wrote, "Lmfao! Perfect vid by @iamcardib with the pancakes n WHIPPED CREAM! She dont give a single f**k what anyone says bout her!"
The WAP artist had some plastic surgery in the past, admitting she bought her boobs and butt so that her milkshake would bring all the boys to the yard.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cardib & Michael TRAN / AFP