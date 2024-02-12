Cardi B shares uncut version of her NSFW Super Bowl ad

Las Vegas, Nevada - Rapper Cardi B posted the uncut version of her controversial Super Bowl ad with NYX Makeup to Instagram after it was dubbed too much for game day audiences.

The original version of Cardi B's Super Bowl 2024 ad with NYX Cosmetics was deemed too racy for TV. © Screenshot/Instagram/ NYX cosmetics

Cardi B's third Super Bowl ad didn't air in its entirety Sunday night after NFL representatives deemed the second half of the 60-second ad not safe for work, multiple media outlets reported.

Instead, a shortened version of the NYX Cosmetics spot aired during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII.

The abridged version still featured the WAP rapper and wild duck-faced dancers, but didn't include a jab at men using the plumping gloss incorrectly and below the belt.

The Super Bowl-approved version, which is on YouTube, ends with a QR code, which directs viewers to the full version.

Cardi posted the full NYX Makeup ad to her Instagram with the warning: "For Lips Only."