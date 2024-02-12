Cardi B shares uncut version of her NSFW Super Bowl ad
Las Vegas, Nevada - Rapper Cardi B posted the uncut version of her controversial Super Bowl ad with NYX Makeup to Instagram after it was dubbed too much for game day audiences.
Cardi B's third Super Bowl ad didn't air in its entirety Sunday night after NFL representatives deemed the second half of the 60-second ad not safe for work, multiple media outlets reported.
Instead, a shortened version of the NYX Cosmetics spot aired during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII.
The abridged version still featured the WAP rapper and wild duck-faced dancers, but didn't include a jab at men using the plumping gloss incorrectly and below the belt.
The Super Bowl-approved version, which is on YouTube, ends with a QR code, which directs viewers to the full version.
Cardi posted the full NYX Makeup ad to her Instagram with the warning: "For Lips Only."
Cardi B fans dig the racy Super Bowl ad
Both versions of the NYX makeup ad begin with Cardi B introducing the Duck Plump lip gloss, saying it will make users' lips appear fuller and plumper.
The uncensored spot then cuts to a breaking news segment that pokes fun at men who had decided to put the product somewhere it doesn't belong. In this version, exasperated 911 operators and pharmacists repeatedly deal with those who've decided to use the Duck Plump product below the belt.
"Duck Pump makes your lips bigger. Nothing else," an annoyed pharmacist says.
The long version ends with Cardi reacting to the news: "They put it where? Why?!"
Many Instagram commenters dubbed it the "best ad ever," calling Cardi B is hysterical and a "queen."
Cardi B's Instagram post featuring the ad boasts over 300,000 likes and counting.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/ NYX cosmetics